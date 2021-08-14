State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,422,000 after buying an additional 189,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,697,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 229,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,523,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 78,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Marten Transport stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

