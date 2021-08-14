Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESRT opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

