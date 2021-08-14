Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 198.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 106,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 26.9% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

