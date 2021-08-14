UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their hold rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBS. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE:UBS opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,366,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 249,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 80.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

