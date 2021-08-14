Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PIRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $256.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 172,852 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.