Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $160.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.80.

Everbridge stock opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.46. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.44.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,688 shares of company stock worth $889,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

