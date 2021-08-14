Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter worth approximately $18,411,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 230.8% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 1,437,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 925,551 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Otonomy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

