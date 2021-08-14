Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $851,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,548 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 19.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 84,605 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 37.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 505,231 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

