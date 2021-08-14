Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

PRTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The stock has a market cap of $757.65 million, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 3.92. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. The business had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

