Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 106,456 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 664,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,456 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 90.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 197,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 93,964 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2,706.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 293,491 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

