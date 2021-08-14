D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,367,268 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367,268 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KPTI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 955,560 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,810.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 318,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,528,000 after buying an additional 274,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

