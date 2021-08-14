Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) & Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Head to Head Comparison

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Evoke Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evoke Pharma has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Evoke Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -573.94% Evoke Pharma N/A -2,430.45% -127.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Evoke Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.68 million N/A N/A Evoke Pharma $20,000.00 2,168.92 -$13.15 million ($0.52) -2.58

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evoke Pharma.

Summary

Evoke Pharma beats Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer. The company was founded by Eric A. Wachter in 2002 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Matthew J. D’Onofrio, Cam L. Garner, Scott L. Glenn, and David A. Gonyer in January 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

