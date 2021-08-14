D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $187,000 Investment in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCAQ. Knott David M bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAQ opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

