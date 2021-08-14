MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.