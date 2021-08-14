9,144 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

