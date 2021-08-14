W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.60.

NYSE WPC opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,713,000 after purchasing an additional 355,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,996,000 after acquiring an additional 146,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

