Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,654.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 94,669 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 273,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 120,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 53,515 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,149,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48.

