Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KLR opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.47. Kaleyra has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25.

In other Kaleyra news, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $51,279.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,838 shares of company stock valued at $384,298. 50.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLR. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaleyra by 74.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the first quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the first quarter worth approximately $10,174,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaleyra by 3.0% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

