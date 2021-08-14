Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.60.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

