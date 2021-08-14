Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 3.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAK opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

