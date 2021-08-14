Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 242,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of TETRA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 156.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,796 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 95.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 167,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 3.20.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

