Stephens Raises ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$14.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target raised by Stephens from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECNCF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

