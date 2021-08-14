Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FGSGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Flat Glass Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC began coverage on Flat Glass Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $2.95 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGSGF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45. Flat Glass Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

