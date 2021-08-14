Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Ferguson stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.21. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

