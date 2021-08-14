Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.79.

DGII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Digi International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $686.98 million, a PE ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. Digi International’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

