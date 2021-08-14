Turning Point Therapeutics’ (TPTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $58.98 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 572.3% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 395,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,882,000 after buying an additional 336,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,653,000 after buying an additional 215,525 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

