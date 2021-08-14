The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.99.

TTD opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.48, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.92. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Trade Desk by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 280.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

