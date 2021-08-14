Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

VINP opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at $2,140,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at $754,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at $14,508,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

