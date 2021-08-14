AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.52.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

AHCO stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,727 shares during the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $107,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $43,705,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 753,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 734,956 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

