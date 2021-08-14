U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

