Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quaker Chemical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KWR opened at $253.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.75. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $170.31 and a 12 month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,096,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 443.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 134,896 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,206,000 after buying an additional 65,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 109,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after buying an additional 40,227 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

