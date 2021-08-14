Dexterra Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.04.

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$7.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$480.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$4.55 and a 12-month high of C$7.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

