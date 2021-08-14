Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Planet Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -341.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,854,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,054,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

