Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The TJX Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TJX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

