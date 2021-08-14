Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sysco Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sysco in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

SYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco stock opened at $79.44 on Thursday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $46,145,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

