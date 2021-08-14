Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HMPT. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $645.21 million and a P/E ratio of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $3,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

