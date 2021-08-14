M/I Homes, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.81 EPS.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%.

MHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

M/I Homes stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.09. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

