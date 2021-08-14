Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Grows By 198.7%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,600 shares, an increase of 198.7% from the July 15th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $184,269.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Enstar Group LTD grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $7.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

