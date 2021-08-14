Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.65).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

BCYC stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $172,247.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,964 shares of company stock worth $3,536,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 139,917 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,896,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

