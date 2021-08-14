Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ELY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NYSE ELY opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,225,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.