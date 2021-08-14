Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Icahn Enterprises in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

IEP stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

