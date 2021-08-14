Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Short Interest Update

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 156.0% from the July 15th total of 464,800 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moxian by 1,559.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 226,384 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moxian by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Moxian during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Moxian during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Moxian during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOXC opened at $6.72 on Friday. Moxian has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

