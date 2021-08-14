Contrasting JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) & High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for JD.com and High Tide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 1 2 12 1 2.81 High Tide 0 0 0 0 N/A

JD.com presently has a consensus price target of $100.11, indicating a potential upside of 43.29%. Given JD.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JD.com is more favorable than High Tide.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 6.46% 7.14% 3.26% High Tide -21.16% -37.66% -13.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JD.com and High Tide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $114.30 billion 0.82 $7.57 billion $1.21 57.74 High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million N/A N/A

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than High Tide.

Summary

JD.com beats High Tide on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The New Businesses segment comprises of logistic services provided to third parties, overseas business, and technology initiatives; asset management services to logistics property investors; and sale of development properties by JD Property. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

