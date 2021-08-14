Kim D. Blickenstaff Sells 3,210 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $344,144.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TNDM opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -233.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.