Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 3,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $261,570.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $302,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $230,040.00.

SPT stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -196.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $112.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

