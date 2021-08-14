John Geschke Sells 3,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $376,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,599.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $526,956.48.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -66.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.35.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

