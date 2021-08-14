Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Old Mutual (LON:OMU)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Old Mutual (LON:OMU) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on the stock.
Shares of Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 66.55 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of GBX 43.35 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 76.75 ($1.00). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Old Mutual Company Profile
