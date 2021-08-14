Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Old Mutual (LON:OMU)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Old Mutual (LON:OMU) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on the stock.

Shares of Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 66.55 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of GBX 43.35 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 76.75 ($1.00). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.