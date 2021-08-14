Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $282.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $350.00 to $282.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $205.49 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $203.75 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

