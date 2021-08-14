FY2022 Earnings Estimate for NRG Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NRG Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.04.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NRG stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.06. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after buying an additional 31,170 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 95,692 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

