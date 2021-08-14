Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $14.00

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

WKHS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,483,000 after acquiring an additional 223,161 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,192 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $54,667,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $31,671,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

